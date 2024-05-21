Survey Reveals Fresh And Quick Way To Calm Anxiety

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

The simplest tool to calm anxiety is just a step away, according to a recent study.

A survey of 2,000 Americans with outdoor spaces at home revealed that 94% of respondents agreed that the simple act of stepping outside helps them relax when stressed or anxious.

On average, respondents reported it takes about nine minutes to calm down and unwind when stressed after stepping out for fresh air.

Commissioned by TruGreen for Mental Health Awareness Month in May, and conducted by Talker Research, the research found that seven in ten have made a conscious decision to spend time more outside to improve their mental health.





Similarly, 69% have made an effort to incorporate time outside in their daily routine.

Looking at day-to-day stress and anxiety, respondents rated their stress at a moderate level of four (on a scale of one to 10).

However, those who include outdoor time in their daily routines reported lower stress levels (4) compared to those who don't (5), on a scale from one to 10.

According to the research, the biggest stressors of daily American life are finances (52%), current events (37%), health (37%) and relationships (29%).

Respondents reported activities including breathing in fresh air (54%), going on a walk (53%), cleaning and organizing (34%) and texting or calling a friend (33%) as helpful ways to reduce stress.

Reflecting the positive mental health benefits of time outside, more than half (51%) of respondents considered having an outdoor space a non-negotiable when they moved into their home.

But despite the benefits of outdoor time, many struggle to prioritize it: 65% of those with outdoor routines will skip it on a busy day.

The study also revealed insights into the emotional connection Americans have with their outdoor spaces.

Nearly half (48%) said having a nice yard gives them a sense of pride and three-quarters (74%) feel they should spend more time than they do enjoying their outdoor space.

Of those, 57% even feel guilty about not spending enough time outside in their yards.

And aesthetic affects outdoor time too: More than nine in 10 respondents (92%) said messiness or poor upkeep of their yards negatively impacts their enjoyment of outdoor time.

“A well-kept outdoor space enhances home appeal and makes it easier for homeowners to incorporate outdoor time into their daily routines. But while maintaining outdoor spaces is a priority for nearly 90% of Americans, it comes with challenges like weeding and pest control,” said Matt Morelli, region technical manager at TruGreen.“If maintenance feels overwhelming, partnering with a professional can ease the burden, rather than facing the task alone, so homeowners can get back to enjoying their free time - including being outside.”

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 Americans whose house or living space includes a yard, patio, or porch was commissioned by TruGreen between Apr. 16 and Apr. 22, 2024. It was conducted by market research company Talker Research , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society (MRS ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR ).