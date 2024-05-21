Lectures At UJ To Be Delivered Online On Wednesday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 21 (Petra) -- The University of Jordan (UJ) said that lectures on Wednesday will be delivered online (remotely) for undergraduate and graduate students, excluding final exams, which will still be held on campus as per pre-specified time and place.The UJ emphasized its "keenness to continue to provide a suitable and safe learning environment for students and faculty members, and to ensure that the educational process proceeds without any interruption."The decision came in conjunction with the conclusion of the UJ Union Council's elections, which were held on Tuesday, in order to re-equip its classrooms and remove the elections adds spread across the campus.