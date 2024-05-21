Naga Chaitanya Buys Porsche 911 GT3 RS Worth Rs 3.5 Cr; Know List Of His Super Luxury Cars

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Naga Chaitanya owns an excellent automobile collection that includes expensive brands such as Ferrari and BMW. He recently added a silver Porsche 911 GT3 RS to his collection. According to Cartrade, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS has an ex-showroom price in India of Rs 3.51 crore. The star excitedly showed off his new bike in an Instagram picture. According to Siasat,

the car was registered

on May 17, 2024, and it is

Hyderabad's

first Porsche 911 GT3 RS. A video of Naga Chaitanya driving his new car around the city has also been shared on social media.

Naga Chaitanya is well-known for his love of expensive cars and owns numerous of them.

He

is frequently spotted

driving about Hyderabad in

his

expensive

vehicles, including a scarlet Ferrari and a sleek black Range Rover Defender 110.

Porsche Centre Chennai posted photographs of the actor posing with his brand-new automobile.

They captioned it,

“We are ecstatic to welcome back Mr Akkineni Naga Chaitanya to the Porsche family and are happy to have delivered

to him

his 911 GT3 RS.

We wish him many memorable experiences on and off the race track.”

According to the same

portal's

2022 report, Naga Chaitanya owns a Ferrari 488GTB (RS 3.88 crore), BMW 740 Li (RS 1.30 crore), 2X Land Rover Range Rover Vogue (RS 1.18 crore), Nissan GT-R (RS 2.12 crore), Mercedes Benz G-Class G 63 AMG (RS 2.28 crore), MV Agusta F4 (RS 35 lakh), and BMW 9RT (RS 18.5 lakh).

Meanwhile, his purported connection with Sobhita has made headlines.

An informant also stated that the pair

is

doing well, but they

do not

want to go public with their love

until

they decide to marry.

"Naga and Sobhita have found happiness with each other and are now dating. They enjoy

to spend

time together. They keep going on vacation together. However, they prefer to keep their personal lives out of the public eye,"

a source told Hindustan Times.

"And

that's

why they

don't

talk about each other online. They are aware of the web presence and buzz surrounding their photos. However, they refuse to acknowledge it and turn it into a talking point. They do not want to distract attention away from their professional work and onto their

personal

area.

They're

not trying too hard to keep their affair private, but

they're

also not eager to go public,"

the insider said.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Naga Chaitanya and Sai

Pallavi's

highly anticipated film Thandel is expected to

release

this year.

