Mr & Mrs Mahi: KKR Players Helped Janhvi Kapoor Practice For The Film?


5/21/2024 2:00:54 PM

In a press conference, she revealed that the IPL team's Kolkata Knight Riders players helped her practice in the nets.


KKR players helped Janhvi Kapoor practice for the film


Janhvi Kapoor was in Delhi to promote her upcoming film 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi'.


In the press conference, she revealed that the IPL team's Kolkata Knight Riders players helped her practice in the nets.


She stated that a few recently recruited cricketers helped her in playing cricket for the film.


Janhvi also stated that she practiced on the cricket ground for approximately 6-7 hours per day.


She revealed that her coach, Abhishek Nair, claimed that the amount of training Janhvi was asked to do wasn't even done with IPL players.


Mr. and Mrs. Mahi is a romantic sports drama film directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions.


Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor co-star in the flick which will be released in cinemas on May 31, 2024.

