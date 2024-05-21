Manu Bhaker Striving For Gold In Paris After Topping Air Pistol Selection Trials

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Olympian Manu Bhaker, after emerging as the most successful shooter in the Olympic selection trials, is aiming to pocket a gold at the Paris Olympics. Manu won the women's 10m Air Pistol OST T4 match on the concluding day of the trials on Sunday, marking her fourth win in the trials across two events, with the other being the women's 25m sports pistol. After the conclusion of the Olympic Selection Trials, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) will make a final decision on the Paris squad after a selection committee meeting, which is expected to take place soon.

After an impressive show at the selection trials, Manu has set herself for the second successive Olympic appearance. The 22-year-old pistol ace said that she is "working really hard to strive for gold".

She further praised the Central government's sports policy, saying the players have got huge support while adding that Haryana does not have a good shooting range.

"The facilities provided to shooting players by the Haryana Government are not sufficient and the state government needs to provide more facilities to the players," she added.