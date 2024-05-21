Shubhangi Atre's Go-To Saree For Special Occasions Is Purple Kanjeevaram Silk Gifted By Her Mother

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Shubhangi Atre, who plays Angoori Bhabi in the sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' shared insights into how she enjoys collecting sarees and revealed about her most treasured piece.

The actress said: "Over the years, my collection has blossomed, showcasing a diverse array of styles, fabrics, and designs from various regions of India. Each saree in my collection is a cherished souvenir, representing not only the craftsmanship of its origin but also the memories of my journey."

For Shubhangi, one of the most treasured pieces in her saree collection is a beautiful silk saree that her mother gifted her.

"On one my birthday she pulled out a beautifully wrapped package from her wardrobe. As I carefully unwrapped it, the first thing I noticed was the brilliant burst of colour -- a deep, rich purple with intricate gold borders. My eyes widened in amazement as I took in the beauty of the saree. It was a Kanjeevaram silk, known for its durability and exquisite craftsmanship, traditionally handwoven in Tamil Nadu," she said.

She further shared: "Over the years, this saree has become my go-to for special occasions. Each time I drape it, I am reminded of my mother's stories, her laughter, and the wisdom she has imparted to me."

The 'Kasturi' actress loves experimenting with different types of sarees, from the classic Kanjeevaram and Banarasi silks to the vibrant Bandhani and elegant Chanderi.

"My wardrobe is now a colourful gallery of exquisite sarees, each with its own distinct charm. Among my favourites are the intricately woven Patola saree from Gujarat, the graceful Pochampally Ikat from Telangana, and the rich, opulent Paithani from Maharashtra. Whether I'm dressing up for a festive occasion, a family gathering, or a special event, choosing the perfect saree is always a delightful experience," she added.

