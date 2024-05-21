Initial Phase Of Minjivan Settlement Revival: 628 Houses, 92 Apartments Planned

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nazrin Abdul

Discussing the redevelopment of Minjivan settlement, IlhamiyaRzayeva, Head of the Public Relations Department for Restoration,Construction, and Management across Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilandistricts, outlined plans for a sprawling 301.51-hectare area, Azernews reports.

"We envision constructing 630 residences and multi-storybuildings accommodating 9088 residents by 2040," Rzayevastated.

She further elaborated that under the First State Program on theGreat Return, the initial phase targets 153.4 hectares. This phaseaims to erect four multi-story residential buildings comprising 628houses and 92 apartments, facilitating the relocation of 3146people to Minjivan settlement.

Rzayeva emphasised the creation of comprehensive facilities,including administrative, cultural, and commercial establishments,to provide employment opportunities for Minjivan residents. Thesettlement will feature administrative offices, cultural hubs,libraries, restaurants, healthcare centres, hotels, marketplaces,and more.

Furthermore, plans encompass the construction of essentialinfrastructure such as schools, kindergartens, polyclinics, busstations, gas stations, warehouses, woodworking shops, and otherproduction facilities.

It's worth noting that Minjivan settlement, situated 13.2kilometres southeast of the district centre, holds strategicsignificance due to its location along major highways and railways being completely destroyed during the occupation, Minjivanregained its freedom on September 27, 2020, during the victorymarch of the Azerbaijan Army.

Founded by President Ilham Aliyev on May 18, the settlement willbe developed according to modern standards, serving as a beacon ofprogress and resilience in the region.