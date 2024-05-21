General Staff: Russians Keep Advancing, 112 Combat Engagements On Frontline In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours, 112 combat engagements took place in the frontline, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector.

This was reported by Dmytro Lyhoviy, spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the air of the United News telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"There were 112 combat engagements over the past day. This is almost fifty less than on this day a week ago. According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched 6 missile attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements using 6 missiles, 52 air strikes, including 63 guided bombs, and more than 970 strikes by kamikaze drones. These include Shaheds, Lancets, and FPV drones. He carried out more than 4,000 attacks. Including more than 120 attacks with the use of multiple launch rocket systems," informed Lyhoviy.

The Russian terrorist attacks resulted in deaths and injuries among civilians, the spokesman said.

"The enemy continued offensive and assault actions in the Kharkiv sector. A total of five combat engagements took place there. The fighting took place, in particular, in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia. According to the updated information, the enemy lost over 260 people in the Kharkiv sector in killed and wounded, as well as 52 pieces of weapons and military equipment over the past day. Twenty-nine of them were destroyed and 23 were damaged," said Likhoviy.

According to him, the number of combat engagements in the Kupyansk sector totalled 19 over the last day.

"Russia-backed militants did not attack in the Lyman sector yesterday," noted the General Staff spokesman.

He also informed that in the Siverskyi sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled five enemy attacks near Bilohorivka in Luhansk region and Rozdolivka and Vyymka in Donetsk region.

Lyhoviy said that in the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops 17 times.

In the areas of Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Novyi, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka, the occupants were unsuccessful.

"The Pokrovske sector is traditionally the hottest. Here our defenders repelled 37 attacks in the vicinity of Severne, Umanske, Kalynove, Netaylove, Yasnobrodivka, Novoselivka Persha, Sokil and Novooleksandrivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to force our units out of their positions," said the spokesman.

In the Kurakhove sector, he noted, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the occupants near Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka and Vodiane, where the enemy tried to break through the Ukrainian troops' defences 14 times.

"In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made five unsuccessful attempts to break through the defences of our troops in the direction of Staromayorsk, Donetsk region. In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to push our units from the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Over the last day, it made four attacks on our positions here," said Lyhoviy.

As reported, the Russians maintain a military presence on the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, conduct sabotage and reconnaissance activities and increase the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine.