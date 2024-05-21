Project Qatar To See Participation Of 250 Companies

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 20th edition of Project Qatar, the biggest trade exhibition specialising in construction materials, equipment, and technologies in Qatar will be held under the patronage of the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani with the support of Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) and in partnership with the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) from May 27 to 30, 2024 at DECC.

The leading events' organiser of international trade fairs in Qatar, IFP Qatar revealed the details in a press conference, yesterday. Speaking to The Peninsula, Haidar Mshaimesh, General Manager of IFP Qatar noted that in addition to attracting 120 international companies across 25 different countries, the event enjoys the support of 130 Qatari companies, led by major governmental and semi-governmental agencies and prominent private sector companies.

This year is the 20th edition of Project Qatar which represents a culmination of achievements and milestones. It also highlights the exhibition's pivotal role in driving growth, fostering innovation, and shaping the future of the construction sector. This special edition comes as a conclusion of an era that spans around 20 years in which Qatar has contributed to mass development of the construction sector and infrastructure namely the projects related to the World Cup.

“Now we are at the verge of a new era and shifting the focus towards sustainability and smart technology. Project Qatar will be focusing on sustainable, eco-friendly and smart technology in construction and manufacturing sectors. Previously the event was about size as the country was going through mass development but now we are more focused on quality versus quantity which is requirement of the market,” he said.

Mshaimesh added, it is going to be a four day multi-themed conference as each day will focus on certain topic. The first day will be on the investment opportunities in Qatar's construction and infrastructure sector and will have speakers from MoCI, Ministry of Transport, Invest Qatar. The second day will be held in partnership with Gulf Organisation for Research and Development (GORD) focusing on sustainability and climate change; day three will be in partnership with Gulf Organization for Industrial Consulting (GOIC) on Industry 4.0, smart manufacturing and day for will be on smart cities.

On behalf of Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Hamad Mohammed Al Nasr, Assistant Director of Trade Development and Investment Promotion, said:“International trade exhibitions play a pivotal role in promoting trade exchange both locally and internationally. Project Qatar is one of the most prominent exhibitions in Qatar that plays this role, given its enduring legacy and distinguished record of attracting a large number of international companies every year.”

Also talking to The Peninsula, Rashid Al Mansouri, CEO of Aamal Company said,“This is the first time Aamal is participating in Project Qatar as a Gold Sponsor and“we are keen to take part every year in future. It is very important for us as a company as this gives us an opportunity for brand awareness and to showcase its latest products, services, and technologies through its subsidiaries to this exhibition's diverse audience of industry professionals.”

Aamal since its establishment in 2001, has played an active role in diversifying Qatar's economy away from the hydrocarbon industry, with its diversified, resilient business model, and market leading positions across 32 active business operating across four business sectors; Industrial Manufacturing, Property, Trading & Distribution, and Managed Services.

Al Mansouri added,“As this year marks Project Qatar's 20th anniversary, our presence underscores commitment to being at forefront of the development of the industrial manufacturing, engaging with industry leaders, learning about the latest innovations and trends.”

Dr. Yousef Al Horr, Founding Chairman of the GORD commented on the partnership,“Over the years, Project Qatar has emerged as a leading platform within Qatar's construction and real estate sectors, fostering synergies and collective advancement across various industries. Our engagement at the 2024 edition of Project Qatar transcends mere participation."

"This year, we are taking an active role in hosting the second day of the event's conference titled 'Towards a Climate-Resilient Future: GORD's 15-Year Legacy of Environmental Stewardship'.”

The 20th edition of Project Qatar marks a significant moment in the evolution of the construction industry's premier trade exhibition in Qatar.

As the biggest and longest running trade exhibition specialising in construction in the country, this milestone signifies two decades of unparalleled innovation, collaboration, and progress.