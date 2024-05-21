India Charts Path To Net Zero Emissions By 2070

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 21 (KNN) In a significant move towards combating climate change, The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) has released a conceptual framework titled 'India's Journey to Net Zero: A Conceptual Framework for Analysis' that outlines strategies for major carbon-emitting sectors in India to achieve net zero emissions by 2070.

The study comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced at COP26 in Glasgow that India aims to become a net zero emission nation by 2070.

With current policies projecting global temperature rise beyond 3°C as warned by the IPCC at COP28, India's commitment marks a crucial step towards sustainable development.

The TERI framework identifies the electricity, transport, industry, agriculture, and residential cooking sectors as major contributors to India's emissions.

It emphasises decoupling economic growth from carbon emissions as the key to transitioning to net zero.

"Decoupling the growth in energy supply from carbon emissions has been the focus. We must also decouple demand-side growth from emissions," said Nitin Desai, Chairman of TERI.

He highlighted redesigning buildings and reducing transportation needs as demand-side solutions.

TERI Director General Vibha Dhawan stressed the need for in-depth sectoral research based on the initial findings. "It is now time to undertake rigorous analysis, including modeling, scenario generation, cost implications, and alternative pathways," she said.

The study suggests the electricity sector's emissions could peak at no additional cost, while reducing them would have a cost that decreases the sooner emissions peak.

It envisions transport and cooking transitioning to green electricity, potentially eliminating 55 per cent of current emissions.

Ajay Shankar, Distinguished Fellow at TERI, highlighted that India's National Hydrogen Mission could decarbonise hard-to-abate sectors. Pilot projects in these sectors are crucial for achieving net zero.

The corporate sector's role through initiatives like TERI's Industry Charter is also emphasised, with technology innovation and policy support enabling the transition.

(KNN Bureau)