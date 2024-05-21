Ticket Sales For Title Clash Underway

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Football Association (QFA) announced the start of tickets sale for the Amir Cup final after Qatar SC's win over Al Gharafa on Sunday night.

Qatar SC will meet Al Sadd in the title clash to be played at the Education City Stadium on Friday.

Tickets are available in three denominations: First category (QR50), second (QR30) and third (QR10) and can be obtained from href="" qf .

Upbeat Qatar SC up for Al Sadd challenge in Amir Cup final

“To ensure fair distribution, each individual is limited to a maximum purchase of six tickets. Moreover, close coordination has been established with both clubs to streamline the ticket purchasing process. Detailed arrangements have been made, including the allocation percentages, in adherence to established protocols,” the QFA said in a statement.

The 44,667-capacity Education City Stadium hosted the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 matches and was also among the venues which played host to the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 games earlier this year. The final will kick off at 7pm.