BREAKING: All 5Th, 8Th And 9Th Standard Students In Karnataka To Be Promoted To Next Academic Year

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karnataka School Education Department has announced that all students in the 5th, 8th, and 9th grades will be promoted to the next academic year. This decision comes in the wake of the State's SA-2 evaluation being completed and the Hon'ble Supreme Court's pending final judgment, which has delayed the publication of results.

According to the circular issued by the Education Department, the results for students who attended these grades during the 2023-24 academic year have not been released. This delay has raised concerns about the student's ability to enrol in the next class and the issuance of essential documents such as transfer certificates, progress reports, and other educational certificates.

To mitigate these issues and ensure the educational interests of the children are safeguarded, the Education Department has taken the proactive step of allowing the automatic promotion of these students. The circular highlights that the suspension of the SA-2 evaluation for classes 5, 8, and 9 necessitated this decision.

The department further emphasized that this decision is in the best interest of the students. The schools had already conducted Formative Assessments (FA-1, FA-2, FA-3, FA-4) and Summative Assessment 1 (SA-1), which have been taken into account to support the students' continuation in their education.