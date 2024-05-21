For Shraddha Arya, 'Being Recognised As Preeta' Is Ultimate Validation Of Her Acting Skills

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) The leading lady of the show 'Kundali Bhagya', Shraddha Arya has reflected upon her journey in the show. She said that being recognised by the character's name is the ultimate validation for an actor.

Shraddha, who portrays Preeta Arora finds joy in the recognition she receives as Preeta, a name that has become synonymous with her own.

Expressing gratitude for being a part of the show and emphasising the thrill of being associated with a character that has resonated deeply with viewers, Shraddha said: "It feels magical when fans and people address me by my character, Preeta. Being recognised by your character's name is the ultimate validation for an actor. It's a testament to the hard work and dedication that goes into bringing a character to life. I am genuinely happy and grateful for the love and support from my fans."

Shraddha highlighted the evolving nature of her character, acknowledging the highs and lows that come with portraying a role in a daily soap.

"Developing a character is a demanding journey that requires commitment and perseverance, it's a rollercoaster ride. I was recently out shopping and heard someone's mother saying to her daughter 'Woh Preeta hai na', that moment really made me smile. The aim is to become synonymous with your character's name, and attaining that recognition entails a significant investment of time and dedication," she added.

'Kundali Bhagya' airs every day at 9:30 p.m. on Zee TV.