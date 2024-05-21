Microsoft unveils AI-powered personal computers

(MENAFN) On Monday, Microsoft made a significant stride in the tech industry by unveiling a pioneering category of personal computers imbued with cutting-edge artificial intelligence capabilities. This strategic move underscores the company's fervent commitment to integrating emerging technologies into its diverse array of products, positioning itself to rival industry giants like Apple and Alphabet.



The unveiling took place during a high-profile conference held at Microsoft's headquarters in Redmond, Washington, where CEO Satya Nadella took the stage to introduce the groundbreaking "Copilot+" PCs. These innovative devices, slated for release in collaboration with esteemed manufacturers such as Acer and Asus, mark a pivotal shift in computing paradigms. Notably, they boast enhanced artificial intelligence capabilities that empower them to execute a myriad of tasks without reliance on conventional cloud data centers.



Set to hit the market with a starting price point of USD1,000, these futuristic PCs are scheduled for shipment commencing on June 18. Among the standout features showcased by Microsoft is "Recall," a sophisticated functionality designed to facilitate seamless retrieval of files and data previously accessed by users, even across disparate platforms such as internet browsers.



Moreover, Microsoft unveiled the prowess of its voice assistant, dubbed "Copilot," which assumes the role of a virtual coach in real-time gaming scenarios, as exemplified in the popular video game "Minecraft." This integration not only enhances user experience but also underscores the multifaceted utility of artificial intelligence across diverse applications.



Youssef Mahdi, spearheading Microsoft's consumer marketing division, expressed lofty ambitions, revealing the company's intent to procure a staggering 50 million personal computers infused with artificial intelligence capabilities within the forthcoming year. This bold projection reflects Microsoft's anticipation that this innovative category of computers will burgeon to represent a substantial portion, approximately a fifth, of the total computers sold globally.



Against the backdrop of a tumultuous year for global personal computer shipments, which witnessed a notable decline of approximately 15 percent to 242 million devices according to data from research firm Gartner, Microsoft's ambitious foray into this new frontier signifies a concerted effort to not only reinvigorate the market but also to redefine the future of computing through the seamless fusion of artificial intelligence and everyday technology.

MENAFN21052024000045015839ID1108237887