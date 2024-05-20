Zelensky: Every Limitation Of Russia's Terrorist Potential Is Forcing It To Peace

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The basis of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's capabilities is terror, so every restriction on Russia's terrorist potential is a compulsion to peace.

Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a video messag , Ukrinform reports.

"Putin has nothing but terror. This is the basis of his capabilities. And every restriction on the terrorist potential of the Russian Federation is forcing Russia to peace. Our weapons to defend Ukrainian positions, our joint diplomatic efforts for the sake of the Peace Formula, our work for Russia's legal responsibility for the war - all this brings peace closer," he said.

The President said that Russian killers are actively using guided aerial bombs in the area of Chasiv Yar, in the Pokrovske direction, near Liptsi in Kharkiv region, and in other combat areas.

"This brings us back to the need for air defence - for additional defence systems that could significantly reduce the difficulties for our soldiers and the threat to our cities and communities. This also applies to the preparation of the transition of our Air Force to new combat aircraft. Unfortunately, the free world still lacks efficiency in these two tasks," the Head of State said.

According to him, the Ukrainian authorities have promising work with several partners in this regard.

"And we are doing everything to make sure that the day comes as soon as possible when we can add the Petriot forces to our eastern regions, our cities like Kharkiv, Sumy and others. I am grateful to all our partners who understand this need and its importance - the real strategic power of air defence in this war," Zelensky said.

In addition, the President said that today he had discussed the situation, in particular, in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Vovchansk andare controlled by Defence Forces

"We maintain control everywhere. Thanks to everyone who is with Ukraine! Glory to all our soldiers! Thank you to each and every one who joins the Defence and Security Forces of Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine," the head of state summed up.

As reported, Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova said it was time to make some bold decisions, including providing Ukraine with more Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to strengthen its air defence.

