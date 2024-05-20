(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Elnur Enveroglu Read more

In New Caledonia, the freedom movement and people's protestsagainst French neo-colonialism are getting stronger.

Throughout history, bourgeois revolutions, revolts, and protestsagainst imperialism occur at certain ripe moments. For this, timeand people's thinking against rotten imperialism are considered tobe the main conditions. Today, the awakening among the people ofNew Caledonia and the African continent can be a clear example ofthis.

France, on the other hand, has a different approach to this andbelieves that the loss of influence in New Caledonia was caused bythe provocations against it, or more precisely, due to theinfluence of Azerbaijan. In New Caledonia, seeing the flag ofAzerbaijan among the flags of the Kanak people, Paris, worriedabout it, makes groundless accusations against Azerbaijan over aso-called "provocation". If the French state calls the waving of acountry's flag in New Caledonia a provocation, then what wouldFrance's arming of Armenia be seen as? Is that not a way ofsupporting terrorism?

In October 2023, the rise of the people of Niger against Frenchneo-colonialism shed some light on a number of facts. In Africa, atthat time, slogans such as "Imperialist and neo-colonialist forcesare no longer welcome on our national territory. The new era ofcooperation, based on mutual respect and sovereignty, is alreadyunderway," were demonstrated everywhere.

Instead of putting itself in order, France spoke to the Africanpeoples in the same threatening language as it did two centuriesago. Macron's rule has even turned the colonial countries intograveyards of its dirty deeds. The Kanak people of New Caledoniawere just as fed up with French crimes as oppressed peoples inAfrica.

What is the role of Azerbaijan here, then?

However, the Minister of the Interior of France, GeraldDarmanin, based on his suspicions, sees Azerbaijan as a target. Butfor some reason, the French minister is not aware of the collapsingpolitical structure of his country.

France's recent failed policy is due to its isolationism and itsclaim to be superior among the European Union states.

On November 22, 2021, when Australia, the United States, andBritain signed the Exchange of Naval Nuclear Propulsion InformationAgreement (ENNPIA), France was left out of this tripartite meeting situation actually made official Paris very disappointed. Inreturn, Macron turned to Russia, but the official Kremlin was notthat foolish to believe in the false sincerity of France. Macron,who saw himself alone in the Anglo-Saxon union, tried his best todominate the old continent. For this reason, the politicalstability of France was insufficient. He tried to get Germanyinvolved in this, which occasionally changed according to thesituation, but could follow its own political course.

And finally, France was left alone on the square again. As itsank from one quagmire to another, Macron's power began to lose itsinfluence in Europe as well as in the South Caucasus.

After Baku's diplomatic reprimands, Paris was further upset andsought ways to harm Azerbaijan in every attempt. But she had nochoice; her all dreams about the Caucasus were shattered. The onlyway was to stand by Armenia, through which she thought she couldreach her hand to the region. However, Baku also dashed these hopesof Paris by blocking every pathway.

Now France, disgraced in New Caledonia, blames Baku for itscontinuing failure. It does not think that its established empireover colonised countries is taking its last breath.