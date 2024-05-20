Aalekh Foundation Synchronises Harmoniously With Manasa-Art To Help Preserve India's Heritage Dances

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Aalekh Foundation, a distinguished non-profit organisation, announces its strategic collaboration with Manasa-Art Without Frontiers, led by the renowned Odissi Dance Guru Sharon Lowen, for the upcoming Omkara Dance Festival and Parivartan Seminar, which will promote Indian classical dances and performance artists from Odisha and Jharkhand.



Scheduled for May 31 and June 1, 2024, at the prestigious India International Centre in New Delhi, the festival promises a unique cultural extravaganza. Under the expert curation of Guru Sharon Lowen, the festival will showcase two exceptional dance troupes hailing from Odisha and Jharkhand, featuring Padma Shri and Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardees, never before seen in Delhi.



The festival highlights include mesmerising performances of Seraikella Chhau by 'Trinetra' Chhau Dance Centre and Odissi by Guru Kumkum Mohanty and her disciples, along with presentations by Guru Ranjana Gauhar and Guru Sharon Lowen's Manasa-Art Without Frontiersâ€TM dance troupe.



In addition to the captivating performances, the Parivartan Seminar on June 1 will delve into the theme of Generational Change in Dance, featuring esteemed speakers such as Smt. Kumkum Mohanty, Sunil Dubey, Navtej Johar, and Guru Sharon Lowen as moderator.



Speaking on the collaboration, Dr. Rennie Joyy, Founder of Aalekh Foundation, expressed enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with Manasa-Art Without Frontiers for this cultural extravaganza. Through our collaboration, we aim to promote the rich heritage of Indian dance and foster artistic exchange and innovation."



Echoing Guru Sharon Lowen vibrant spirit regarding the upcoming dance festival-cum-seminar, said, â€œI believe the synergy in collaborating with the Aalekh Foundation and its dynamic founder, Dr. Rennie Joyy, will greatly enhance the scope of Manasa-Art Without Frontiers focus on sharing our intangible cultural heritage while empowering artists. So I urge all the culture enthusiasts to please don't miss this opportunity to witness the convergence of tradition and innovation at the Omkara Dance Festival and Parivartan Seminar. Admission is free for all attendees.â€

