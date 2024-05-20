Jakson Green To Invest Rs 3,500 Crore In Expanding Renewable Energy Portfolio

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 20 (KNN) In a recent announcement, Jakson Green, a leading player in the renewable energy sector, has revealed its plans to invest Rs 3,500 crore through private equity investors and non-recourse financing channels.

This significant investment will be directed towards expanding the company's renewable energy portfolio, encompassing solar utility projects, green hydrogen, methanol, and ethanol production.

Established just under two years ago, Jakson Green has already achieved an impressive global solar project capacity of 5 gigawatts-peak (GWp), including 1 GWp of assets under its direct ownership.

According to Bikesh Ogra, the company's CEO and Managing Director, Jakson Green is spearheading a pioneering 4G ethanol production project for a key public sector undertaking client and has launched several initiatives targeting hydrogen production, dispensation for urban mobility, e-methanol production, and compressed biogas (CBG).

Ogra emphasised the company's unwavering commitment to expanding its portfolio of renewable energy solutions, underscoring the strategic importance of renewable energy derivatives in the transition towards low-carbon energy sources.

He highlighted the company's recent developments in green methanol and hydrogen projects, including the upcoming commissioning of a green methanol project next month and pilot projects for hydrogen aimed at industrial applications such as refineries and steel plants.

While acknowledging the current higher costs associated with green hydrogen and its derivatives compared to conventional fuels, Ogra expressed confidence in the company's ability to narrow this cost disparity over time.

Eyeing global opportunities, Jakson Green is exploring expansion into the Middle East region, leveraging the competitive electricity costs in the area.

The company's strong presence in the solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) segment in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region positions it well for this endeavour.

Additionally, Jakson Green is exploring the use of green methanol in shipping, aligning with the global trend towards sustainable marine fuels and garnering strong interest from shipping liners.

On the financial front, Ogra elaborated on the company's strategies, which include pursuing non-recourse financing through partnerships with development financial institutions (DFIs) and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

He noted promising commitments from several partners for equity raises at the asset level and advanced discussions with DFIs and NBFCs interested in participating.

Looking ahead, Jakson Green aims to add 1 GW of assets annually from 2026 onwards, focusing on solar, solar-wind hybrid, round-the-clock (RTC) projects, and green hydrogen projects.

This ambitious expansion plan is part of the company's overarching strategy to establish itself as a leader in the renewable energy market, both domestically and internationally.

(KNN Bureau)