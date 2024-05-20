Antea Group UK Joins Inogen Alliance

(MENAFN- 3BL) Inogen Alliance is pleased to announce the addition of a new Associate company, Antea Group UK. The addition of this new Associate allows us to continue to provide strong EHS and Sustainability support with needed coverage in the United Kingdom. This is a new branch of Antea Group companies which already have multiple Associates across the USA, Brazil, France, Belgium and the Netherlands. In choosing new Associate companies to join the Alliance we have a thorough due diligence process to ensure alignment in values, services and complimentary coverage with our existing companies and approval by the Board of Directors.

Antea Group is an international engineering and environmental consulting firm. They specialize in full-service solutions in the fields of environment, health & safety, and sustainability. By combining strategic thinking, multidisciplinary perspectives and technical expertise, they deliver sustainable results for a better future. At Antea Group, subject matter experts are also skilled advisors who fully invest in understanding business drivers and unique culture. Key services include EHS compliance and assurance, environmental due diligence & transactional ESG, corporate mergers & acquisitions, water management, regulatory compliance, EHS management systems, risk management, environmental, contaminated land &geotechnical services, and ecology & arboriculture.

"We are excited to officially join Inogen Alliance to continue to expand and enhance the global coverage we offer the marketplace. Many of Antea Group UK's clients are multinational and being part of the Alliance allows us to support them with global coverage and local expertise. Having associates around the world who understand the local regulations, their intent and how they may or may not apply to UK client operations is a key differentiator for the firm” Keith Knoke, interim COO, Antea Group UK.

More information on Antea Group UK is available here.

Inogen Alliance is a global network made up of dozens of independent local businesses and over 6,000 consultants around the world who can help make your project a success. Our Associates collaborate closely to serve multinational corporations, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations, and we share knowledge and industry experience to provide the highest quality service to our clients. If you want to learn more about how you can work with Inogen Alliance, you can explore our Associates or Contact Us . Watch for more News & Blog updates here and follow us on LinkedIn .