Ebrahim Raisi Death Conspiracy Theories: Israel Hand, Missing Weather Data, Man Near Chopper Crash Site & More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian lost their lives on Sunday after their helicopter crashed while crossing mountainous terrain in heavy fog on their return from a visit to the border with Azerbaijan.

The incident has sparked widespread speculation and conspiracy theories on social media regarding the circumstances of President Raisi's death.

The helicopter accident, which occurred amidst challenging weather conditions, has prompted intense scrutiny and discussion online about the shocking event.

Also read:

India declares day of state mourning on May 21 after Iran President Ebrahim Raisi, FM killed in chopper crash

Here's a look at some of the conspiracy theories floating across social media platforms around Raisi's sudden death:

1. Israel and Mossad's hand behind chopper crash

Amid the Gaza conflict involving Iran-backed militant groups like Hezbollah and the Houthis targeting Israel, the accidental death of President Raisi could prompt suspicions toward Israel.

This suspicion escalates particularly in light of Israel's purported strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1, resulting in casualties among Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officers. Consequently, Iran retaliated with a missile-and-drone attack on Israel, marking the first direct conflict in a longstanding shadow war between the two nations.

Despite Iran not suggesting foul play in the crash, conspiracy theories alleging an Israeli involvement abound. These theories are fueled by the widely acknowledged extraordinary capabilities of the Israeli spy agency, Mossad, to conduct covert operations within Iran.

Israel has been implicated in daring attacks on critical installations and key figures within Iran, including the stunning 2020 operation resulting in the death of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. The operation was reportedly executed with precision, utilizing a robotically operated machine gun mounted on a truck, controlled remotely from over 1,000 miles away. Israeli intelligence agency Mossad's involvement in such operations underscores its extraordinary capabilities and willingness to conduct covert actions deep within Iran.

Since 2004, Mossad has been engaged in a clandestine campaign to thwart Iran's nuclear ambitions, employing tactics ranging from sabotage to targeted assassinations of key Iranian nuclear scientists. The agency's Operation "Wrath of God," initiated in response to the 1972 Munich Olympics massacre, epitomizes Israel's enduring strategy of deploying secret operatives abroad to eliminate perceived threats. This covert approach has persisted over decades, with Mossad relentlessly pursuing individuals deemed detrimental to Israel's security interests.

However, Israel on Monday denied involvement in the death of Raisi in the helicopter crash. "It wasn't us," news agency Reuters quoted an official, who requested anonymity.

2. 'Missing' May 19 weather data

Although the official cause of the Raisi's helicopter crash attributes it to adverse weather conditions such as rain and fog, which compromised visibility during the flight, speculation has arisen regarding the potential for foul play.

A recent post on X has ignited widespread curiosity and speculation, claiming that Iran or a significant portion of the Middle East has allegedly removed the entire day of May 19th from weather charts.

The post suggests a deliberate attempt to conceal details about the weather conditions, particularly the sudden onset of fog, which locals described as appearing "out of nowhere."

Questions have surfaced regarding the motives behind the apparent suppression of satellite data, leading to speculation about whether the weather was artificially manipulated. Additionally, the post includes a video purportedly depicting the crash site, adding to the intrigue surrounding the incident.

"Even IF this isn't weather manipulation that data was removed for a reason. Something is being hidden. People will ignore this info because they will see that I post on weather manipulation and assume that is all I'm thinking here and its not. We have many reasons as to why they would remove this data, Weather manipulation is just one. The fact that this specific day is missing is what's important I haven't confirmed yet but apparently the data is missing from other weather sites as well. If this ends up being nothing ill admit that in a heartbeat. That has never been a problem but something is up here. As I've said before even if this is NOT manipulation the data is missing and it shouldn't be!" read a follow-up post on X by In2ThinAir.

Also read:

Iran President Raisi dies in chopper crash: Legacy of 'The Butcher of Tehran' & succession protocol explained

3. Man spotted lurking around crash site in drone footage

In a the wake of several videos of Raisi's chopper crash on social media, one video that has fueled speculations and added to conspiracy theorists' imagination is a drone footage that shows the presence of

an individual lurking around close to the crash site. "As said, it was planned," wrote on X user in response to the video, which has added more fuel to the fire.

"Mossad agent making sure the job is done," wrote another user, while a third suggested that netizens were reading too much into the video, adding, "There's nothing like a human being there. Stop trying to look for a bogeyman to blame for that accident."

Here's a look at some of the other conspiracy theories doing the round on X, as the death of Raisi comes at a sensitive time domestically for Tehran and the region grappling with the seven-month long Gaza war between Israel and Hamas.