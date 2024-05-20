Ombudsman Holds Meeting With Azerbaijan's Repatriated Citizens From Syria

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



On May 14, 8 citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 5 of themchildren and 3 women, were repatriated from the Syrian ArabRepublic to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Employees of the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights(Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan held a meeting with thoserepatriates placed in the social service institution of the SocialServices Agency under the Ministry of Labour and Social Protectionof the Population, and the situation of ensuring their rights wasinvestigated on the spot.

The representatives of the apparatus were informed about thework done and intended to be done on the rehabilitation ofrepatriates by the social service institution.

It should be noted that appeals addressed to the Ombudsmanregarding the return of our citizens in Syria to the country arekept in mind. In order to take the necessary measures in order toprotect the rights of those persons, activities are continued in acoordinated manner with the competent state institutions.