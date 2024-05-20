CBK Launches Fourth Cohort Of Cybersecurity Leaders Program

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 20 (KUNA) - The Central Bank of Kuwait launched Monday the fourth cohort of the Cybersecurity Leaders Program, in light of its strategy to develop qualified national cadres in the banking sectors, said the CBK Governor Basel Al-Haroon.

In a press release, Al-Haroon noted that this high-level capacity-building program is addressed to Kuwaitis specialized in information and network information and aims to foster a generation of experts and technicians capable of developing the right programs to protect the information systems used in the Kuwaiti banking and financial sector.

The CBK Governor added that "The Cybersecurity Leaders Program" lasts for three months, in cooperation with SANS Cyber Institute for Cybersecurity Training, one of the leading training institutions providing high-quality training and professional certificates in cybersecurity.

As for requirements for joining the program, the Governor said that the applicants' approval would be based upon objective criteria, as well as passing screening tests and interviews. (end)

