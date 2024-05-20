Hisense Big Box Activation In Riyadh Park Brings Euro Vibes To Life

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)





Riyadh – Asdaf News:

Hisense, a globally recognized brand in the consumer electronics sector, and the official partner of Euro 2024, announced its ground breaking Big Box Activation at Riyadh Park, bringing the Euro vibes to life in a spectacular way. As part of this activation, shoppers will have the opportunity to experience the magic of Hisense's 100-inch U7 TV first hand and stand a chance to win exciting prizes, including a trip to Germany to witness Euro 2024 live!

Riyadh Park buzzed with excitement as the Hisense Big Box 100-inch U7 took center stage. Shoppers were captivated by the sight of the roaming BIG BOX-the Mega 100-inch TV-which created numerous photo-worthy moments. Many shared their experiences on social media using the hashtag #Hisenseksa_U7.

But the excitement doesn't end there. Following its debut at Riyadh Park, the Hisense Big Box will continue its journey, appearing at several malls across Riyadh, including Panorama Mall and Granada Mall, as well as in Jeddah and Dammam. This dynamic campaign aims to engage and thrill consumers throughout Saudi Arabia, showcasing the immersive experience that Hisense TVs bring to every home.

To participate in the main campaign,“Live the Euro Vibes with Hisense,” shoppers can scan the QR code on the Big Box to enter the competition. Prizes include Euro tickets with an amount of 7,000 Saudi riyal, exciting Hisense products!

Don't miss out on the excitement! Visit Riyadh Park starting today to catch a glimpse of the Hisense Big Box 100-inch U7 and immerse yourself in the ultimate Euro 2024 experience. Follow Hisense on social media for updates and share your Euro vibes using #Hisenseksa_U7

Tags#Euro 2024 #Hisense #Riyadh Park #Saudi Arabia