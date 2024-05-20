Rutuja Bagwe Relates To Her Role In 'Maati Se Bandhi Dor': 'Vaiju And I Both Fight Against Injustice'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Marathi actress Rutuja Bagwe, who plays the role of Vaijanati (Vaiju) in the upcoming show 'Maati Se Bandhi Dor', has opened up about venturing into the Hindi genre, sharing insights into her character as an independent girl.

Rutuja, known for her roles in shows like 'Chandra Aahe Sakshila', 'Nanda Saukhya Bhare', and 'Swamini', shared: "It is a great opportunity for me to be a part of the show 'Maati Se Bandhi Dor', and this is the first time I will be venturing into the Hindi genre. I will be essaying the character of Vaijanati, who is fondly addressed as Vaiju."

"Vaiju works in the fields to support her family. Vaiju is an independent girl; she desires a life partner who understands her background and showers her with love. Vaiju has a journey; she is strong, fights for injustice, and is the daughter of the soil. In real life, Vaiju and Rutuja have similar qualities: both fight for injustice and are sensitive towards their loved ones," she said.

Rutuja added: "Before collaborating on any project, I study the character; the qualities of a particular character are similar to me in real life, and here I am."

The show stars Ankit Gupta as Rannvijay. Set against the backdrop of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, 'Maati Se Bandhi Dor' depicts the struggles and journey of Vaiju, who works in the fields to earn money and support her family.

'Maati Se Bandhi Dor' will air on Star Plus from May 27.