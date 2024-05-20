Forest Burning In Lviv Region Due To Wreckage Of Downed Shahed Drone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A fire broke out in forestry in the Zolochiv district due to the fall of the wreckage of an enemy drone.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, Ukrinform reports.

“According to updated information, a fire broke out in forestry in the Zolochiv district as a result of the fall of the wreckage of a downed enemy drone. The fire covered almost one hectare of forest. The fire was extinguished,” the statement said.

Air defense forces engage Russian drones overregion

The fire was extinguished by firefighters and forestry workers. A total of 25 people were involved, using three units of special equipment and a tanker.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

As reported, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed all 29 Russian Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs on the night of May 20. Three of them were in the Lviv region.