Polling Likely To Pick Up Pace After Scattered Rain In Bengal (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, May 20 (IANS) The high voter turnout in the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal where polling is being held in the fifth phase on Monday slowed down a bit during the last couple of hours because of scattered rainfall in certain parts of the state.

As per the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), the average polling percentage in the seven seats till 1 p.m. was 48.41 per cent.

The highest turnout was recorded in Arambagh at 55.37 per cent, followed Uluberia (52.79 per cent), Hooghly (50.50 per cent), Serampore (47.75 per cent), Howrah 44.71 (per cent), Bangaon (44.15 per cent), and Barrackpore (42.47 per cent).

However, after the rain stopped, voters again started queuing up at the polling stations, raising hopes of an impressive polling percentage at the end of the day.

Sources in the CEO's office said polling has been peaceful so far in the fifth phase compared to the previous four phases.