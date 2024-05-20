               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

India Stands With Iran In This Time Of Sorrow: PM Modi On Iranian President's Demise


5/20/2024 5:12:41 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed shock and sadness at the demise of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, and said his contribution in strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered.

Iranian President Raisi, the country's foreign minister and others have been found dead at the site of a helicopter crash Monday after an hours long search through a foggy, mountainous region of the country's northwest, state media reported. Raisi was 63.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Modi said on X.

“His contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow,” the prime minister said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Read Also Omar, Mehbooba Condole Death Of Iranian President In Helicopter Crash Iran's President, Foreign Minister Killed In Helicopter Crash

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN20052024000215011059ID1108233821


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search