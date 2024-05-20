Birla Public School Holds Arab Food Festival

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: An Arab Food Festival was organised by the Department of Arabic and Islamic Studies at Birla Public School to celebrate the cultural heritage of Arab cuisine and promote cross-cultural acquaintance in the Basant Kumar Birla Auditorium recently.

Students from Grades 6 to 8 actively participated in the event.

Principal Dr. Anand R Nair inaugurated the festival and stressed the importance of fostering cultural diversity among students in his speech.

Vice-Principal Radhika Rele also addressed the gathering and wished the participants all the best.

The Arab Cuisine Exhibition guided the guests through the diverse landscapes of Arab cuisine, delving into the heart of its cultural significance and culinary craftsmanship.

From the bustling souqs of Morocco to the tranquil oases of Oman, each dish presented was a testament to the region's intricate blend of history, geography, and tradition.

Visitors had the opportunity to savour an array of delicacies, from tantalizing mezze platters adorned with creamy hummus, smoky baba ghanoush, and vibrant tabbouleh, to succulent kebabs and Falafels, infused with aromatic spices and grilled to perfection. Also, the very Qatari dish, the Mach-boos was presented in the authentic Arab style.

Through this exhibition, students not only showcased their culinary prowess but also fostered a deeper understanding and appreciation for the diverse cultures that enrich our global culinary landscape.

Along with the cuisine students also understood cooking styles, utensils used and serving dishes unique to the Arab countries.

The Arab Cuisine Exhibition filled the hearts of the visitors with the flavors of Arabia and the memories of a truly unforgettable culinary experience.

The event was a resounding success, providing students with a valuable opportunity to delve deeper into the culture and traditions of Arab nations. Vinod Kumar, Head of Non-Academic; Edna Fernadez, Vice Principal, HMs and HODs of various departments attended the programme and congratulated the participants.