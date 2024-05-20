Poland allocates USD2.5bn to eastern borders defenses

(MENAFN) In a significant move aimed at bolstering its security measures, Poland has announced plans to construct a defensive line along its borders with Belarus and Russia, dubbed 'East Shield.' Prime Minister Donald Tusk revealed that work has already commenced on this initiative, highlighting Poland's commitment to fortifying its eastern borders amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.



The decision to enhance border defenses comes against the backdrop of heightened conflict between Kiev and Moscow, prompting Polish leadership to emphasize the imperative of safeguarding the country against perceived threats from Russia. President Andrzej Duda's recent suggestion of Poland's willingness to host United States nuclear weapons under NATO's sharing scheme further underscored Warsaw's determination to bolster its security posture. However, Prime Minister Tusk swiftly downplayed the idea, mindful of potential repercussions from Moscow.



Addressing a military commemorative event in Krakow, Prime Minister Tusk outlined the scale of investment earmarked for border security, with Poland allocating ten billion zlotys (equivalent to EUR2.3 billion) for the project. Emphasizing Poland's strategic significance on NATO's eastern flank and within the European Union, Tusk stressed the dual objectives of ensuring border safety in times of peace and impregnability against adversaries during times of conflict.



The ambitious project entails the construction of new fortifications, fences, alterations in landforms, and specialized afforestation along the 400-kilometer frontier. Additionally, Tusk revealed plans for satellite monitoring tools funded by the European Investment Bank, with an allocation of 500 million zlotys, forming part of a broader European air defense infrastructure.



Poland's proactive approach to fortifying its eastern borders reflects growing concerns over regional security dynamics and the imperative of safeguarding territorial integrity in an increasingly volatile geopolitical landscape. The allocation of substantial resources underscores Poland's commitment to enhancing its defense capabilities and reinforcing its role as a crucial player in European security architecture.

