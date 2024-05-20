Several Palestinians Martyred, Injured In Israeli Occupation's Airstrikes On Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Several Palestinians, including children and women, were martyred early Monday in a series of airstrikes and artillery shelling by Israeli occupation forces on various areas in the Gaza Strip.

Three citizens were martyred and at least eight others were injured as a result of an airstrike by the occupation forces on a house in Tel al-Sultan neighborhood west of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, the Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported, adding that the Brazil neighborhood in the center of the city witnessed similar airstrikes.

Additionally, Palestinian citizens were martyred and others were injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting the vicinity of Sheikh Zakaria Mosque in al-Daraj neighborhood in central Gaza City, while artillery shelling targeted the eastern areas of al-Zaytoun neighborhood in the southeast of the city.

Israeli warplanes also launched a series of airstrikes targeting various locations in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, and the Jabalia and Bureij refugee camps.

According to medical sources, at least 35,456 Palestinians were martyred and 79,476 injured since the beginning of the Israeli occupation's aggression on Oct. 7.

The sources indicated that the occupation has committed eight massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in the martyrdom of 70 Palestinians and the injury of 110 others in the past 24 hours.

MENAFN20052024000067011011ID1108233514