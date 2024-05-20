Qatar SC Edge Al Gharafa On Penalties To Book Amir Cup Final With Al Sadd

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Spirited Qatar SC reached the Amir Cup final for the first time in 20 years, edging Al Gharafa 4-3 in a penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw in a pulsating semi-final at the Al Janoub Stadium. The Youssef Al Noubi-coached side will face record 18-time champions Al Sadd in the title clash at Education City Stadium on Friday.

Qatar SC have won the Amir Cup twice with their last triumph coming in the 1975-76 season when they were known as Al Esteqlal. They played their last final in the 2003-04 season, losing to Al Rayyan 3-2.

Yesterday, they showed great determination against favourites Al Gharafa to clinch their second consecutive shootout win after eliminating title contenders Al Rayyan in the quarter-finals last week.

As the scores remained unchanged in extra-time following a 2-2 draw in the regulation time, Qatar SC held their nerves to pull off a memorable win with substitute Ali Awad scoring the winning penalty in front of 14,609 fans.

Captain Yacine Brahimi, who otherwise had a fine game, missed two shots from the spot including A Gharafa's first attempt during the shootout. Fabricio Diaz also hit the post paving the way for Qatar SC's win after Al Gharafa goalkeeper Khalifa Ababacar had stopped Javi Martínez's effort.

Earlier, all the goals were scored in the second half after the deadlock persisted in the opening session. Bruno Tabata had put Qatar SC ahead with a spot kick as goals from Ferjani Sassi and Brahimi gave Al Gharafa lead before Awad's goal leveled the match.

Not much separated the two sides in the first half barring the ball possession in which Pedro Martins-coached Cheetahs had enjoyed a lion's share. Brahimi had kept Qatar SC defenders under pressure as he continued to look for the opening goal without success.

Tabata, who scored twice in win over Al Rayyan, took the first shot on target but Ababacar faced little difficulty in stopping the ball with five minutes left in half-time.

Qatar SC goalkeeper Sataa Abdulnaser Al Abbasi blocked a threatening hit by Homam Al Amin from outside the box as Sassi's shot was too high after Brahimi created another opportunity in the added time of the first half.

The battle gained pace after the break and Qatar SC took the lead with Tabata's spot kick in 53rd minute as referee Abdulrahman Ibrahim Al Jassim awarded them a penalty after a VAR check following Hyunsoo Jang's foul against Sebastian Soria.

But Sassi took just two minutes to level the scores, heading Ahmed Alganehi's cross from the right to score the equaliser.

A missed penalty by Brahimi following Al Abbasi's foul in the 64th minute denied Al Gharafa a lead but the Algerian star soon compensated for the miss with a brilliant goal to fire his team into lead nine minutes later.

But Awad took the semi-final into extra time with an equaliser for Qatar SC in the 83rd minute.

The Cheetahs dominated in the extra time but keeper Al Abbasi kept them away from scoring with several fabulous saves as the match headed into shootout where Qatar SC emerged as the winners, celebrating their stunning victory in style.