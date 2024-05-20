President Of Republic Of Azerbaijan Expresses Condolences To Iran

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev,expressed his condolences to Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republicof Iran Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei over the helicopter crash inIran, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Holiness, Ayatollah Khamenei,

We were deeply shocked by the news of the tragic loss sufferedby our friendly and brotherly Islamic Republic of Iran and itspeople - the fatal helicopter crash that claimed the lives ofSeyyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran,Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, and other accompanyingindividuals.

In the person of President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, the Iranianpeople lost a prominent statesman who served his country withdedication and loyalty all his life. His cherished memory willforever live in our hearts.

On this sorrowful day, I pray to Almighty Allah to grantpatience and fortitude to the friendly and brotherly people ofIran. We share in your grief and extend our deepest condolences toyou, the families and loved ones of those who perished, and to yourentire nation, on behalf of myself and the people ofAzerbaijan.

May Allah rest their souls in peace!

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 20 May 2024"