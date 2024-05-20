Tech giants alter to smaller AI models to balance performance, cost

(MENAFN) AI companies that have invested billions in developing large language models (LLMs) for generative AI are now turning to smaller language models to enhance their revenue streams. Apple, Microsoft, and Google have recently launched AI models with fewer "transactions" yet still offer robust capabilities. This strategic shift aims to address the high costs and substantial computational power required to operate large language models, like those behind popular chatbots such as OpenAI's ChatGPT. While larger models generally deliver superior performance and handle more complex and accurate tasks due to their higher number of transactions, the new smaller models are designed to be more cost-effective and accessible for companies hesitant to adopt AI due to financial and operational concerns.



OpenAI recently unveiled its "GBT4O" model, and Google introduced "Gemini 1.5 Pro," both boasting over a trillion transactions. In contrast, Meta is training a smaller-scale, open-source model named Llama, which contains 400 billion transactions. These developments come as technology groups strive to persuade enterprises to invest in AI products, despite the substantial costs involved. Additionally, companies face challenges related to data liability and copyright issues, further complicating AI adoption. These concerns highlight the ongoing struggle within the tech industry to balance the benefits of advanced AI with the practicalities of implementation and compliance.

MENAFN20052024000045015682ID1108233230