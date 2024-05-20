UDST Honours Distinguished Students

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) celebrated the exceptional achievements of the Class of 2024's highest-performing graduates at the annual Graduates of Excellence ceremony. The event honoured students who have excelled academically with two prestigious awards.

The“Graduates with Highest Honours” were given to 11 students who maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout their programme. Additionally, 32 students received the“President's Awards for Academic Excellence” for achieving the highest weighted average in their respective programmes this year.

This celebration is a significant event that fosters healthy competition among students and highlights the hard work of those who strive to excel. The awards were presented by Dr. Salem Al Naemi, President of UDST, who shared his pride in the graduates' accomplishments and emphasised the ceremony's role in empowering them to thrive in a competitive global environment.“As an applied university, we focus on nurturing our students' ambitions and fostering a culture of motivation, engagement, and innovation. This not only helps them develop their passions but also prepares them to succeed and make a difference.”

The event saw the presence of the renowned business leader Ashraf Abdulrahim Abu Issa, Chairman and CEO of Abu Issa Holding as a guest speaker. In his speech, he addressed the graduates saying:“Embrace a mindset where every experience, every challenge, and every encounter holds an opportunity to learn and evolve. Everyone you meet can teach you something, from a major life lesson to a minor life hack.”

The Graduates of Excellence Ceremony is a cherished tradition at UDST. The 2024 awardees represent a diverse group from 35 countries. They will join their peers at the graduation ceremony on Wednesday, May 22.

In response to evolving market demands and to further economic growth, UDST has introduced seven new programmes: Master of Science in Process Safety launched at the College of Engineering and Technology; Bachelor of Science in Nursing at the College of Health Sciences; Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence and Cognitive Cybersecurity in addition to a combined Arabic and English track in the Bachelor of Science in Digital Communication and Media Production at the College of Computing and Information Technology; Bachelor of Business Administration in Logistics and Supply Chain Management and Master of Science in Digital Marketing and Entrepreneurship at the College of Business. With these additions, UDST now offers a total of 70 programmes.