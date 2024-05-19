'Moral Responsibility To Our Nation', Says Rajkummar After Vote; Jahnvi Votes Early Too

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi' actors Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor were seen proudly flaunting their inked index fingers after they cast their votes here early on Monday morning.

The Election Commission's face for messages urging people to go to vote, Rao urged all people to come out and vote as it was their "moral responsibility and duty towards our nation".

Rao was dressed casually in a maroon T-shirt and denims, and sported a baseball cap. He was seen at the Gyan Kendra High School in Andheri West.

Speaking to the media after casting his vote, Rao said: "I have come and voted today. Please come out in large numbers and cast your vote. It is very important that you cast your vote." Thereafter, he got himself photographed at a selfie booth set up outside the polling station.

Janhvi was seen in Bandra dressed in pink Indian wear. As she was leaving the venue amid tight security, the shutterbugs asked her to show the inked finger and the actress obliged.

Voting for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections covering 49 seats, including the ones in Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan and Bhiwandi, is being held on Monday.

Talking about 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi', the romantic sports drama film, which is directed by Sharan Sharma, is about an imperfect couple and their love for cricket.