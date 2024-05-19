Cabinet Approves Draft Decree Forming Civil Service Council, Cmte. For Investigating Citizenship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 19 (KUNA) - The Kuwait Cabinet approved Sunday a draft decree forming the Civil Service Council and a decree to form a supreme committee for investigating Kuwaiti citizenship.

This came during its weekly meeting at Seif Palace, presided by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Prime Minister thanked the ministers for accepting the participation in the newly formed government, calling them to devote themselves to work and implement what was stated in the contents of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber's speech.

His Highness the prime minister called on the ministers to cooperate and continuously coordinate between all government agencies to unify efforts and harness energies to accelerate the implementation of strategic development projects in the country.

He also urged every ministry and government agency to submit reports to the cabinet on the current executive position of each project.

The First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, in response to the speech of His Highness the Amir, stressed that the ministers are aware of the extent of responsibility, honesty, and the national role on their shoulders towards the nation and its citizens.

Sheikh Fahad also stressed the importance of working hard to establish justice, fight corruption, preserve national identity, preserve unity, and defend and protect the nation's security.

He also stressed the importance of preserving the nation's wealth and developing it, accelerating the pace of implementation of projects, developing e-government services, and consolidating the principles of justice and transparency.

On the other hand, the cabinet approved a draft decree forming the Civil Service Council, and a draft decree forming the Supreme Committee to investigate Kuwaiti citizenship, and submitted them to His Highness the Amir.

The cabinet also approved the formation of ministerial committees.

Kuwait's cabinet praised the national team player Faisal Al-Rajhi's achievement of winning the gold medal in a 5,000-meter race in a wheelchair race at the Japan World Para Athletics Championships 2024. (end)

