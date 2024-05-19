26-Yr-Old Man Beaten To Death In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) A 26-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by a group of individuals in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area, the police said on Sunday.

The police added on Saturday that a police control room (PCR) call regarding the beating of a person was received at the Uttam Nagar police station following which a police team rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the spot, it was revealed that the PCR van had already taken the injured to Safdarjung Hospital where he was declared dead.

"An FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Uttam Nagar police station and during the probe, two accused and one juvenile have been apprehended so far," said a senior police official.

The official also added that efforts are being made to arrest the remaining accused and further probe is underway to ascertain the reason behind the murder.