Helicopter Carrying Iranian President Raisi Suffers 'Hard Landing' In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- IANS) Tehran, May 19 (IANS) A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi experienced an incident in the country's east Azerbaijan on Sunday, local media reported.

Raisi, who is on a one-day trip to neighbouring Azerbaijan, met his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev and the two leaders inaugurated the Qiz Qalasi Dam, which is a joint project of both countries.

Iran's Tasnim News Agency said that there were three helicopters in the convoy, two of which carrying ministers and officials "arrived at their destination safely". The agency said that Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian was also reportedly on the helicopter with Raisi.

"However, some of the president's companions on this helicopter were able to communicate with Central Headquarters, raising hopes that the incident could have ended without casualties," it said in a post on X.

Without elaborating on the details, Iranian state television also reported that the helicopter carrying the Iranian President suffered a "hard landing".

Meanwhile, Iran's Mehr News Agency reported that Raisi has labelled reports of the accident as a "rumour" and said that the President and his convoy were travelling from Khodaafarin to Tabriz by land.

"Mehr reporter's investigations indicate that a few minutes ago, the helicopter carrying the President landed on the ground due to the foggy weather in the northern region of east Azarbaijan, and now the President's convoy is on its way to Tabriz," it said.