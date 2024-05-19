Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi: Iran's Relationship With Azerbaijan Is More Than Relationship With Neighbor

(MENAFN- AzerNews) We, of course, are brotherly, neighbouring and friendlycountries. Iran's relationship with Azerbaijan is more than arelationship with a neighbor. It is a kinship, Azernews reports, citing President of Iran SeyyedEbrahim Raisi, as he addressed a ceremony to commission the"Khudafarin" hydroelectric complex and inaugurate the "Giz Galasi"hydroelectric complex on the Araz River.

“This connection and bond is a very strong, it is a very deepbond. This bond, this relationship is based on the deep historical,cultural and religious ties between the two countries,” said theIranian President.