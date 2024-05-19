US announces completion of construction on temporary pier along Gaza beachfront

(MENAFN) In a move aimed at facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, the United States military has announced the completion of construction on a temporary pier along the Gaza beachfront. Despite this development, the flow of aid into Gaza continues to face challenges due to Israel's refusal to open border checkpoints.



The newly constructed pier, anchored to the shores of Gaza, was finalized on Thursday morning under the supervision of United States Central Command, which oversees American military operations in the Middle East. Notably, the construction process did not involve the deployment of United States troops into Gaza itself. Instead, trucks carrying humanitarian assistance are expected to begin offloading goods onto the pier in the coming days. The aid will then be handed over to the United Nations, which will coordinate its distribution within Gaza.



Originating from the Israeli port of Ashdod, located approximately 30 kilometers north of Gaza, the pier was towed to its destination after nearly two months of construction. Originally scheduled for completion at the beginning of the month, the towing operation was delayed due to adverse weather conditions.



Aid shipments arriving by sea will undergo a two-step transfer process, beginning with the transfer of goods from large vessels to smaller boats at an offshore jetty. Subsequently, the aid will be ferried to the newly constructed pier, where it will be loaded onto trucks for distribution. According to Dan Dieckhaus, an official from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), hundreds of tons of aid currently stationed in Cyprus are expected to arrive at the Gaza pier in the coming days.



Despite the completion of the aid pier, challenges persist in ensuring the unimpeded flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza, with Israel's ongoing refusal to open border checkpoints remaining a significant barrier to effective aid delivery.

