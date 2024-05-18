LG Brings Life's Good Showcase Event To Qatar

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) LG Electronics (LG) brought its LG Life's Good showcase event to Qatar, where more than 100 guests descended on the exclusive, luxurious The Ned Doha, for creative product presentations set to the backdrop of a gala dinner, a statement said.

Featuring new creations that highlight the company's innovative features and capabilities, including LG's premium line-up of built-in home appliances and home entertainment solutions, the unique customer-focused showcase represents a promise to bring even more products that prioritise user experience, convenience, efficiency, and sustainability to the region.

Stealing the show was the WashTower laundry solution, which used the event as a launch pad into the Qatar market.

Designed with compact living spaces in mind, combining a washer and dryer in a space-efficient design, the WashTower boasts generous capacities and advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technologies like AI Direct Drive (AI DD) and Smart Pairing.

Clean, cool air also played a primary role for the showcase guests representing the Qatar market, with LG bringing the new Dualcool, Artcool – big, small, indoor, and outdoor – line-up of air conditioning units on display, Air Care Solutions that feature the double and single purifiers, dehumidifier, and the award-winning 360° HIT.

In the refrigeration segment, LG presented its built-in range, including those with LG InstaView technology, which lets customers simply knock on the door to see what's inside.

LG introduced the CordZero A9 Kompressor vacuum cleaner with All-in-One Tower, which takes on the role of an intelligent and powerful cleaning device that offers effortless cleaning.

Another highlight was the world's smallest portable 4K projector, the CineBeam Q, which will go on sale in the region next month.

Also on display was the LG MyView Smart Monitor (2024 CES Innovation Award winner) which makes“everyday experiences extraordinary”, allowing the user to connect effortlessly with content, on a personalised screen and jump from work to play with intuitive navigation.

The event highlighted the partnership between LG and Video Home, and the commitment to bring cutting-edge technology to customers in Qatar.

“We are proud to introduce our latest innovations at the Life's Good event in Qatar,” said LG Electronics Gulf president Sa Nyoung Kim.“This event not only highlights our commitment to enhancing everyday lives through intelligent solutions but also strengthens our dedication to the Middle Eastern markets.”

“We look forward to continuing our journey of innovation and excellence alongside our partner in Qatar, Video Home, ensuring that every LG experience is one that truly makes life good,” he said.

“Our successful collaboration with LG Electronics Gulf continues to deliver exceptional value and innovation to the Qatari market,” said Video Home managing director Sajed Jassim.“We look forward to many more milestones together. This event underscores the strength of our alliance and our dedication to excellence in consumer electronics.”

