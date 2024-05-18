Manto to Gangs of Wasseypur- 7 best movies of Nawazuddin Siddiqui

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Nawazuddin Siddiqui is renowned for his versatile acting and has starred in numerous critically acclaimed films. Here are seven of his best movies.

In this biographical drama, Siddiqui stars as Dashrath Manjhi, who carves a path through a mountain using only a hammer and chisel.



This crime thriller directed by Honey Trehan stars Siddiqui as Jatil Yadav, a cop investigating a complex murder case.



The story of a street photographer and a shy woman who agree to pose as a couple to appease their grandmother. Siddiqui's nuanced performance enhances the film's quiet charm

Siddiqui portrays the controversial writer Saadat Hasan Manto in this biopic directed by Nandita Das. The film explores Manto's life and struggles in the 1940s.

This epic crime drama, directed by Anurag Kashyap, features Siddiqui as Faizal Khan. The film spans several decades and is celebrated for its storytelling and performances.

Directed by Ritesh Batra, tells the story of an unlikely friendship that develops through a mix-up in Mumbai's dabbawala. Siddiqui plays a supporting yet pivotal role as Shaikh.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, features Siddiqui as Liak, a criminal whose actions set off a chain of tragic events. His performance adds depth to the film's dark narrative