Ukraine Defense Contact Group To Meet On May 20 - Pentagon

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. Department of Defense has said the next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group will be held virtually on Monday, May 20.

That's according to the Pentagon's press service , Ukrinform reports.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. will host a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group May 20 from the Pentagon," the press release reads.

This will be the 22nd meeting of the UDCG since the international group was formed in April 2022. They will join ministers of defense and chiefs of defense from nearly 50 nations from around the world to discuss Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, and the continued close coordination among the international community to provide the Ukrainian people with the means necessary to defend their sovereign territory.

The previous meeting of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group was held on April 26. The United States then announced the largest military aid package for Ukraine, worth $6 billion.