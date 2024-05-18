Man Killed In Kherson Region Due To Tank Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 67-year-old man was killed in a village in the Beryslav district of the Kherson region as a result of a tank shelling.

The press service of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“According to the investigation, on May 18, at about 1:00 p.m., the Russian military conducted a tank shelling of one of the villages of the Beryslav district. As a result of the enemy attack, a 67-year-old man was killed, who was on the street at the time of the attack,” the statement said.

Under the procedural supervision of the Beryslav District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported earlier, Russian troops attacked 18 settlements in Kherson region over the past day, and five people were injured as a result of enemy shelling.