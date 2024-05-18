Suhasi Dhami On How She Bonds With Vineet Kumar: 'Our Lunch Breaks Are Full Of Shared Happiness'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Actress Suhasi Dhami has shared insights into her off-screen rapport with her 'Karmadhikari Shanidev' co-star Vineet Kumar, saying their bond goes beyond acting and it is filled with“love and understanding”.

Suhasi, who plays Chhaya, shared:“Chhaya's journey as a mother is marked by her unconditional love for Shanidev, despite the challenges and tribulations they face. She is not only his caregiver but also his guiding light, nurturing his inherent virtues and helping him navigate the complexities of his divine destiny. Profound love, sacrifice, and unconditional support define the mother-son bond between Shanidev (Vineet) and Chhaya.”

“Vineet and I go beyond just acting to create a genuine bond filled with love and understanding. When the cameras stop rolling, our friendship blossoms and our lunch breaks are full of laughter and shared happiness. Our roles as Chhaya and Shanidev in 'Karmadhikari Shanidev' aren't just about playing characters; they're about celebrating the connection we have both on screen and off screen,” she added.

The mother-son bond between Shanidev and Chhaya is a profound and intricate relationship that forms the backbone of the narrative.

'Karmadhikari Shanidev' airs every Monday to Saturday at 8:30 pm on Shemaroo TV.