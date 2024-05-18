Former Police Officer Arrested For Violating Official Secrets Act In J&K

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A former police officer has been arrested under the Official Secrets Act for publishing 'sensitive information' in his recently released book here, officials said on Saturday.
Retired Superintendent of Police Mohammad Aslam Sheikh was arrested from his residence at Gandhi Nagar area of Jammu city late Friday night, the officials said.ADVERTISEMENT
They said Sheikh had joined the police as Assistant Sub-Inspector in 1986 and retired last year.
He had published a book which contained copies of First Information Reports and other sensitive information which violates the Official Secrets Act, the officials said.
