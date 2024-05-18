Kuwait Ambassador Applauds Cultural Council's Role In Promoting Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, May 18 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait Ambassador to Morocco Abdulatif Al-Yahya has acclaimed Kuwait's National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature (NCCAL) for disseminating culture and knowledge in Arab countries.

The ambassador, in a statement to KUNA during his visit to the fairground of the International Book and Publishing Fair in Rabat, said Kuwait's participation in the event mirrors the cultural renaissance in Kuwait, namely role of the NCCAAL at this level.

Culture is effective in promoting countries and bolstering relations among states and peoples, he said. "It is the soft power that makes states more lucrative and effective and respectful," said Al-Yahya.

The Moroccan book fair opened on Thursday. (end)

