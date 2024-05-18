MOI: Nationality Certificate Could Be Extracted Through Sahel For Elections

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 18 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Interior (MOI) confirmed on Saturday that citizens who have lost their Nationality Certificate, could extract a new one for the by-elections of the Municipal Council in its 13th legislative term through the government app (Sahel).

The Ministry's General Directorate of Security Relations and Media said in a press statement that the certificate could be extracted through the app, printed in colour, and then brought to the voting polls, reassuring that it is valid during election day only. (end)

hmd











