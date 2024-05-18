Kerala: TDB Calls For Scientific Disposal Of Over 6 Lakh Sabarimala Aravana Cans

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pathanamthitta: A notice of tender has been released by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) for the scientific disposal of Aravana, a sweet mixture offered to devotees at the renowned Sabarimala temple in Kerala. In January 2023, the High Court prohibited the sale of Aravana due to the discovery of pesticide residue in the cardamom used in its manufacture. At Sannidhanam, there are 6,65,127 containers with aravana stored in the godown. The stock is estimated to be worth Rs 5.3 crore.

The agencies can approach the Devaswom Board till the 21st of this month for scientific disposal. The initial task is to remove the cans from Pampa. They must be transported out without attracting wildlife or causing environmental harm. Regardless of the number of agencies that apply, only those with a scientific disposal plan will be chosen.

Furthermore, according to one of the tender notice's requirements, portions of aravana containers featuring Lord Ayyappa's label should not be disposed of or displayed in public as this might hurt devotees.

The paper containers used to store the aravana have an aluminum cover and can hold 250 millilitres each. As the containers' shelf life has expired, it has been advised that they be handled extremely carefully as they are not edible. The project executing agency must guarantee

the transportation of the containers to Pamba and the disposal area, at their own expense and obligation. As it is unfit for human consumption, it should make sure that the aravana does not get to the general public.



In any case, the Supreme Court has suggested that the government should take the initiative and consult with the Devaswom Board and dispose of it scientifically.

