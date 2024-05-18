MMI Completes First Symani Microsurgeries In The US Following FDA Authorization Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Medical Microinstruments , a robotic surgery company, has completed its first clinical cases in the United States using the Symani Surgical System.

Both robotic-assisted microsurgical procedures were performed at the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

The historic first US procedures were reconstructive extremity microsurgeries. In one case, the team performed a“free bone transfer” procedure on a patient who suffered a traumatic injury; the procedure involved transferring a segment of bone and skin from their leg to a damaged bone in their forearm.

The surgical team revascularized the bone segment using the microsurgical robot to reconnect the tiny blood vessels and facilitate successful transfer.

The second case involved a patient at risk for a leg amputation due to an infected knee prosthesis with soft tissue deficiency. The team repaired the severe knee wound with muscle and skin from the patient's back and robotically reconnected the blood vessels to promote revascularization.